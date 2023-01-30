ADVERTISEMENT

Maldives president to run again after winning primary

January 30, 2023 03:47 am | Updated January 29, 2023 10:17 pm IST - MALE, Maldives

Since being elected, Mr. Solih has largely stabilized the nation despite political upheaval.

AP

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won a party primary and will run for a second term in September elections.

Mr. Solih defeated Mohamed Nasheed, the parliament speaker and a former president, in the Maldivian Democratic Party primary held Saturday night.

Mr. Nasheed played a key role in transforming the Indian Ocean archipelago state into a multiparty democracy after a 30-year autocracy. But Mr. Solih was named the party's presidential candidate in 2018 in place of the more charismatic Mr. Nasheed after he failed to qualify because of a prison sentence.

Since being elected, Mr. Solih has largely stabilized the nation despite political upheaval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nasheed was elected president in the country's first multiparty election in 2008 but resigned in 2012 amid public protests. He contested for presidency again in 2013 and lost, and became disqualified for the race five years later.

Mr. Nasheed is known for liberal, pro-Western views in the largely Sunni Muslim nation, famous for its high-end island resorts. He escaped an assassination attempt allegedly by a local group sympathetic to the Islamic State in 2021.

Mr. Solih is the only one running for president so far. His main rival, former President Abdulla Yameen, is serving a prison term on charges of corruption and money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maldives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US