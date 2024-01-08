GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in China on five-day State visit

During President Muizzu’s visit, the Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development, and socio-economic cooperation

January 08, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Beijing

ANI
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed are on a State visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed are on a State visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on January 8 arrived in China on a five-day State visit.

Chinese officials greeted them upon their arrival at the airport in Fujian. Mr. Muizzu and his wife are on a State visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first bilateral visit since assuming office on December 17 last year.

In a post shared on X, Maldives President's Office stated, "H.E. President Dr @MMuizzu and H.E. First Lady Sajidha Mohamed have arrived in Xiamen, in China's Fujian province, today on a state visit to China. This visit is at the invitation of the President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping."

During Mr. Muizzu's visit, the Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development, and socio-economic cooperation. Mr. Muizzu will also attend the Invest Maldives Forum in Fuzhou and meet senior Chinese business leaders.

In a statement, the Maldives President's Office stated, "The visit aims to pave the way for technological and other collaborations between the two countries."

A high-level delegation is accompanying the Maldives President and the First Lady.

The Maldives President's Office stated, "Additionally, the President will meet with senior Chinese government officials, attend the Invest Maldives Forum, and have meetings with senior Chinese business leaders to explore avenues of mutual collaborations in investments and trade between the Maldives and China.

"Diplomatic ties between the Maldives and China were established on October 14, 1972. Since then, China and the Maldives have actively engaged in fostering strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. In 2007, Maldives opened an embassy in Beijing.

Related Topics

Maldives / China / diplomacy / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.