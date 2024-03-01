Maldives Parliamentary elections rescheduled for April 21

March 01, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - COLOMBO

The Maldives’ Parliamentary elections has been rescheduled for April 21, the Election Commission has said, after President Mohamed Muizzu ratified a Bill that allowed for the postponement of the polls.

The elections were originally scheduled to be held on March 17 this year, but the opposition sought a deferment, citing Ramadan — from March 10, 2024 to April 9, 2024 — that practising Muslims observe as a month of prayer and fasting.

The Opposition, comprising the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) along with its breakaway faction The Democrats, currently has majority in the People’s Majlis or parliament. Together, its MPs on February 11 voted to amend the country’s General Elections Act, to enable pushing the polls to a different date.

However, President Muizzu did not ratify the amendment in the first instance. On February 28, the legislature reaffirmed its decision in a fresh vote, after which Mr. Muizzu ratified the Bill.

