Maldives chief criminal prosecutor attacked in Male

January 31, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Malé, Maldives

Hussain Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified person pounced on him and attacked him with a hammer

File picture of Maldives criminal prosecutor Hussain Shameem | Photo Credit: X/@CorrectionsMv

The top criminal prosecutor in the Maldives was assaulted with a hammer on Wednesday in the Indian Ocean archipelago's capital, officials said, a rare attack in the upmarket tourist destination.

Maldives main Opposition party mulls impeachment against Muizzu 

Hussain Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified attacker pounced on him, injuring his left arm, a police official told AFP.

"There was an incident this morning where the Prosecutor General was injured," Mr. Shameem's office said in a statement, adding that he was in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said they suspected a link to criminal prosecutions Mr. Shameem had handled. He is a senior lawyer who was promoted to the top job in December 2019.

The attack on Mr. Shameem came three days after violent scenes in parliament when legislators rejected the appointment of three cabinet posts, including the attorney general job.

India-Maldives tensions | 5 flashpoints and what are India’s options?

Police said there was no immediate suggestion of a link between the incidents.

On Sunday, ruling party legislators attempted to block a vote by the main opposition — who with their allies hold the majority in parliament — on the cabinet appointed by recently elected President Mohamed Muizzu.

Videos shared on social media showed at least one MP bleeding from the neck after being caught up in a violent scrum inside the chamber, leading to the temporary suspension of sittings.

Legislators were seen yanking off microphones and using plastic trumpets to disrupt proceedings in chaotic scenes.

Maldives

