Malaysia's king to consult with rulers, palace says, amid talk of emergency

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will consult with other rulers to discuss recommendations presented by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday, after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency.

The king will soon hold the consultation, the palace said in a statement. It did not identify the recommendations made by the premier. ”Al-Sultan Abdullah greatly understands the need for the country's administration to continue to tackle the threat of COVID-19,” the palace said.

