International

Malaysia’s king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as the new Prime Minister

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia’s new Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia’s new Prime Minister.   | Photo Credit: AP

72-year-old Muhyiddin Yassin is the former interior minister

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the new Prime Minister, trumping Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as Prime Minister.

Also Read
&nbsp;

Malaysia’s Mahathir suffers blow as supporters abandon him

 

The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads Mahathir’s Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir’s ruling alliance in 2018 elections.

Mahathir quit this week to object to Bersatu’s plan to work with UMNO. Several UMNO leaders, including disgraced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, are on trial on corruption charges.

Also Read

Crisis in Malaysia: On Mahathir Mohamad resignation

 

Mahathir struck a new deal early Saturday to work with his former ruling alliance led by rival Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s plan but failed.

But the palace announced that King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah believed that Muhyiddin has the support of a majority of lawmakers, and that he would be sworn in on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 2:48:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/malaysias-king-appoints-muhyiddin-yassin-as-the-new-prime-minister/article30949797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY