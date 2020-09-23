International

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim plans new government

File photo of Anwar Ibrahim

File photo of Anwar Ibrahim   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday he has secured a majority in parliament to form a new government that is “strong, stable and formidable.”

Mr. Anwar said he has been granted an audience with the king but it has been postponed as the king is in the hospital for treatment. He said he will not reveal details until after he has met the king.

“Conclusively, we have a strong, formidable majority. I am not talking about four, five or six...but much more than that,” Mr. Anwar said.

