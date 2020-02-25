Malaysian king to meet all lawmakers to decide the next PM

Malaysia's king will meet all members of parliament to decide the next prime minister, a palace official said on Tuesday, after 94-year-old premier Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned a day earlier.
Mr. Mahathir, whom the king has appointed as interim prime minister, on Tuesday posted on Twitter a picture of himself seated at his desk in his office with the caption: “Just another day in the office.”
