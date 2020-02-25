International

Malaysian king to meet all lawmakers to decide the next PM

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah attend the royal coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Malaysia's new king called for racial unity as he was formally installed as the country's 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system.

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah attend the royal coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Malaysia's new king called for racial unity as he was formally installed as the country's 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Mahathir, whom the king has appointed as interim prime minister, on Tuesday posted on Twitter a picture of himself seated at his desk in his office with the caption: “Just another day in the office.”

Malaysia's king will meet all members of parliament to decide the next prime minister, a palace official said on Tuesday, after 94-year-old premier Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned a day earlier.

Mr. Mahathir, whom the king has appointed as interim prime minister, on Tuesday posted on Twitter a picture of himself seated at his desk in his office with the caption: “Just another day in the office.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 10:42:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/malaysian-king-to-meet-all-lawmakers-to-decide-the-next-pm/article30910453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY