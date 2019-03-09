Malaysian gets 10 years for insulting Islam

A Malaysian citizen was given more than 10 years in jail for insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammed on social media, police said on Saturday, one of the country’s harshest such sentences in recent years.

The person found guilty, known only as Facebook user “Ayea Yea”, was jailed for 10 years and 10 months after pleading guilty to ten charges of anti-religious activity and the misuse of communications networks, said national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“The police advise the public not to misuse social media or communication networks by uploading or sharing any form of provocation that can touch racial and religious sensitivities,” he said.