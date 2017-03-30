International

Malaysia to send body of Kim Jong-nam to North Korea

This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital according to a Malaysian government official.

This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital according to a Malaysian government official.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

“It is planned for...but not sure if [it's] happening,” said the aviation industry source, when asked if the body would be flown out on Thursday.

The body of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the victim of a bizarre murder at Kuala Lumpur airport, is expected to leave by plane on Thursday, media reports and an aviation industry source said.

Kim's body was believed to be on Malaysia Airlines flight MH360 to Beijing, en route to North Korea, that was currently preparing for take off, media said.

Also Read
Assassination chronicles: The cover of a Chinese magazine features a portrait of Kim Jong-nam.

‘North Korean regime behind Kim Jong-nam death’

The flight was behind its scheduled departure of 6 p.m. (1000 GMT)

Also Read
In this February, 2017 photo, North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Malaysia expels North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol after Kim Jong-nam murder

“It is planned for...but not sure if [it's] happening,” said the aviation industry source, when asked if the body would be flown out on Thursday.

The release of the body by Malaysia - which recently imposed a ban on North Korean nationals leaving the Southeast Asian country - was arranged to secure the return of nine Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang after North Korea imposed a travel ban on Malaysians leaving its borders.

Malaysian police say Kim was killed on Feb. 13 by two women who smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at the Kuala Lumpur budget terminal.

Also Read
Assassination chronicles: The cover of a Chinese magazine features a portrait of Kim Jong-nam.

Court charges two women with murder of North Korean leader's half-brother

North Korea is demanding Kims body and three remaining suspects inside its embassy be returned to Pyongyang in exchange for an end to the travel ban on Malaysians, diplomatic sources have said.

Some media reports said the North Korean suspects were also leaving for Beijing on the same flight. Reuters could not independently verify this.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
murder
North Korea
Malaysia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 7:21:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/malaysia-to-send-body-of-kim-jong-nam-to-north-korea/article17744597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY