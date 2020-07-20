InternationalKUALA LUMPUR 20 July 2020 09:47 IST
Malaysia to file WTO case against EU over palm oil curbs
Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter
Malaysia is planning to file a World Trade Organisation (WTO) case against the European Union over its restrictions on palm oil biofuel by this year, Deputy Commodities Minister Willie Mongin said on Monday.
“Malaysia is adamant and steadfast in taking legal action against the EU on its discrimination towards Malaysian palm oil,” he said during an online conference.
