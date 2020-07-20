International

Malaysia to file WTO case against EU over palm oil curbs

Land that has been cleared is pictured at an oil palm plantation in Johor, Malaysia

Land that has been cleared is pictured at an oil palm plantation in Johor, Malaysia   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter

Malaysia is planning to file a World Trade Organisation (WTO) case against the European Union over its restrictions on palm oil biofuel by this year, Deputy Commodities Minister Willie Mongin said on Monday.

Also read: Avoid oil imports from Malaysia: trade body

“Malaysia is adamant and steadfast in taking legal action against the EU on its discrimination towards Malaysian palm oil,” he said during an online conference.

Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter.

