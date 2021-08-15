Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign today: reports

AFP

15 August 2021 22:04 IST

His bid to seek opposition support failed

Malaysia’s embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king on Monday, a Minister said, potentially spelling an end to his 17-month-old government.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced mounting pressure to step aside after losing his parliamentary majority, and over his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

He made a last-ditch attempt to cling to power on Friday by urging opposition MPs to support him in exchange for institutional reforms — but his offer was rejected.

Advertising

Advertising

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch formally appoints the candidate whom he believes commands majority support in Parliament as premier. There has been speculation that, should he step down, a new government will be formed without elections due to concerns that polls could worsen the virus outbreak.