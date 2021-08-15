International

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign today: reports

A file photo of Muhyiddin Yassin.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Malaysia’s embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king on Monday, a Minister said, potentially spelling an end to his 17-month-old government.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced mounting pressure to step aside after losing his parliamentary majority, and over his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

He made a last-ditch attempt to cling to power on Friday by urging opposition MPs to support him in exchange for institutional reforms — but his offer was rejected.

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch formally appoints the candidate whom he believes commands majority support in Parliament as premier. There has been speculation that, should he step down, a new government will be formed without elections due to concerns that polls could worsen the virus outbreak.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 10:12:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/malaysia-pm-muhyiddin-to-resign-today-reports/article35929267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY