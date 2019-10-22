Malaysia, Indonesia to challenge EU biofuels law at WTO by end-2019

Malaysia and Indonesia will challenge via the World Trade Organisation (WTO) a European Union law that will limit palm oil use in biofuels, a Malaysian minister said on Tuesday.
“Malaysia and Indonesia are committed to challenge the Delegated Act through the WTO Dispute Settlement Body by end of this year,” said Teresa Kok, the Malaysia minister in charge of palm oil.
The European Union had earlier this year decided to phase out by 2030 palm-based transport fuels in its share of renewable energy after concluding that its cultivation results in excessive deforestation.
Ms. Kok also said new rules from the European Union could impact palm oil consumption in food products.
