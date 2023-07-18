HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malaysia charges opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi with sedition over remarks on royalty

If found guilty Mr. Mr. Muhammad Sanusi may face up to three years in prison and a maximum penalty of 5,000 ringgit

July 18, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - KUALA LUMPUR

Reuters
Malaysia’s opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor waves to the media as he leaves a court where he was charged in Gombak, Malaysia on July 18, 2023.

Malaysia’s opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor waves to the media as he leaves a court where he was charged in Gombak, Malaysia on July 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Malaysia on July 18, charged opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor with sedition for allegedly insulting the country's revered sultans, state media Bernama reported.

Mr. Sanusi, a popular politician with the Islamist party PAS and the Chief Minister of Kedah state, has pleaded not guilty, according to the report, which said he was charged with two counts of sedition over remarks made in a political speech this month.

Malaysia's sultans play a largely ceremonial role, including acting as custodians of Islam in the Muslim-majority country, and are held in deep respect.

Negative remarks about its royalty can be prosecuted under a colonial-era Sedition Act, which has been used against people who criticise the sultans on social media.

It is similar to Thailand, which has a strict lese majeste law prohibiting insults against its monarchy. However, sedition charges against Malaysian politicians have been rare in recent years.

The charges come as political tensions rise in Malaysia ahead of next month's regional polls in which the opposition alliance - which includes PAS - is expected to pose a strong challenge to Prime Minister Mr. Anwar Ibrahim's ruling alliance.

Kedah is one of the six states that will elect a new government on August 12.

Mr. Muhammad Sanusi's remarks, according to other media reports, questioned decisions taken by the royalty regarding the formation of government in the federal and state level.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison and a maximum penalty of 5,000 ringgit ($1,102.54). ($1 = 4.5350 ringgit)

Related Topics

Malaysia / laws

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.