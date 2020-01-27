Malaysia bans visitors; Berlin mulls rescue

Malaysia’s government has announced it will ban travellers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of surrounding Hubei province beginning immediately.
A statement issued on Monday by the Prime Minister’s Department said Malaysia would stop issuing visas for Chinese travellers from those areas.
Normal visa procedures will resume once the “situation returns to normal.”
Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country was considering evacuating its citizens from Wuhan.
A consular team was expected to arrive in Wuhan later on Monday to provide Germans there with assistance.
