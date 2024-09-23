GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malaysia arrests hundreds in child abuse probe

Police said they had arrested GISB leader Nasiruddin Ali along with 30 other members of the group after carrying out raids on scores of premises, including charity homes, businesses and religious schools

Updated - September 23, 2024 10:18 am IST - Kuala Lumpur

AFP
The headquarters of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) in Rawang. File

The headquarters of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) in Rawang. File | Photo Credit: AP

Malaysian police said they have arrested hundreds of suspects as part of an investigation into child abuse at care homes run by an Islamic conglomerate.

In what is believed to be the worst such case to hit the country in decades, police said Saturday (September 21, 2024) they had arrested 355 people, including religious studies teachers and caregivers, and rescued more than 400 children.

At the heart of the investigation is the Global Ikhwan Service and Business (GISB) group, which has long been controversial for its links to the banned Al-Arqam sect.

CEO of Islamic firm arrested in Malaysia child sex abuse case

Police said they had arrested GISB leader Nasiruddin Ali along with 30 other members of the group after carrying out raids on scores of premises, including charity homes, businesses and religious schools.

On Tuesday (September 17, 2024), Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain said authorities had frozen 96 accounts linked to the group containing approximately $124,000 and seized eight vehicles.

GISB initially denied the allegations, insisting they did not run the care homes searched in the states of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

But in a video posted to the company’s Facebook page last week, chief executive Nasiruddin acknowledged “one or two sodomy cases” took place at the shelters, while denying allegations of widespread abuse.

Medical screenings show that at least 13 children suffered sexual abuse, Mr. Razarudin has said.

The case has sparked concerns about the welfare of children in care facilities and the regulation of charitable organisations in Malaysia.

In a first, India invites foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir to witness elections

The Al-Arqam sect was banned by the authorities in 1994 for deviant teachings, while GISB members had in 2011 set up an “Obedient Wives Club” that called on women to be “whores in bed” to stop their husbands from straying.

According to its website, GISB says it is an Islamic company that runs businesses from supermarkets to restaurants, and operates in several countries including Indonesia, France and the United Kingdom.

Religious authorities in Selangor state have said they are closely monitoring GISB’s activities.

Police believe the 402 minors in the care homes were all children of GISB members, according to Mr. Razarudin.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:17 am IST

Related Topics

World / Malaysia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.