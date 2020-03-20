Malaysia Army to enforce curbs

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia will deploy the Army to support police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday. The country reported 130 new cases on Friday, taking its toll to 1,030, the highest for any Southeast Asian country.

People have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed, while Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country.

But some have been ignoring the measures introduced this week, with people still going for walks in parks and eating out.

Police had originally been tasked with enforcing the restrictions, which will last until the end of March, but Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would be brought in from Sunday.

“We are confident that with the army's help, stricter enforcement can be carried out,” he told a press conference.