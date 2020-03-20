Malaysia Army to enforce curbs

Malaysia will deploy the Army to support police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday. The country reported 130 new cases on Friday, taking its toll to 1,030, the highest for any Southeast Asian country.
People have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed, while Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country.
But some have been ignoring the measures introduced this week, with people still going for walks in parks and eating out.
Police had originally been tasked with enforcing the restrictions, which will last until the end of March, but Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would be brought in from Sunday.
“We are confident that with the army's help, stricter enforcement can be carried out,” he told a press conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.