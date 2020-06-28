Malawi opposition leader declared winner of presidential re-run

Mr. Chakwera secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote | Photo Credit: AFP

BLANTYRE

28 June 2020 04:40 IST

It was a dramatic reversal of the incumbent’s discredited win in a process that has been seen as a triumph for African democracy

Malawi’s electoral commission declared opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera winner of a re-run presidential election on Saturday, a dramatic reversal of the incumbent’s discredited win in a process that has been seen as a triumph for African democracy. Mr. Chakwera secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote, the electoral commission said. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more