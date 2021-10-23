International

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. File.   | Photo Credit: AP

One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced on Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate changes.

Also read:

Also Read
Dearer by the day: India’s oil import bill has risen to $24 billion from $8.8 billion in June 2020, says Puri.

‘High oil prices will sap global recovery’

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges.

The kingdom’s oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 12:47:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/major-oil-producer-saudi-arabia-announces-net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2060/article37136178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY