Majlis says it will fight U.S. ‘adventurism’

Iran’s Parliament, known as Majlis, voted on Tuesday to urgently work towards increasing funds for the country’s missile programme and Revolutionary Guards in response to Washington's “adventurism” in the region, media reported.

An overwhelming majority of Iranian lawmakers passed a motion to prioritise legislation “to confront terrorist and adventurist actions by the United States in the region”, the Mizan Online website reported.

The motion was originally introduced after the U.S. Senate passed new sanctions on Iran in June and sent them to the House of Representatives.

Boost for Quds Force

The proposed bill, published by the ISNA news agency, mandates the government to allocate an additional $260 million to the joint armed forces for the “development of the missile programme” and the same amount to the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations wing, the Quds Force. The motion sends a clear message to the Americans that Iran’s parliament “will resist them with all its power”, speaker Ali Larijani said.

The Quds Force leads Iran’s military role in Syria and Iraq. Tehran offers financial, political and military support for the governments of both countries, in particular by posting advisers on the ground and organising and training volunteer Shia fighters.