International

Mainland China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case as of end-June 11, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that six of the new confirmed patients reported were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The commission reported 11 confirmed cases, all of which were imported, and seven asymptomatic cases a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,064, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but symptomless, as confirmed cases.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 6:53:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mainland-china-reports-7-new-confirmed-1-asymptomatic-covid-19-cases/article31810059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY