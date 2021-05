Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

A man wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 carries a boy as they walk at a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Friday, May 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

SHENZHEN

29 May 2021 07:52 IST

According to WHO, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 1,09,693,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,905 as on May 28, 2021.

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 26 cases a day earlier.

According to the World Health Organization website, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 1,09,693,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,905 as on May 28, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising