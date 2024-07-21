Magnitude of 6.2 earthquake strikes Guatemala: USGS

Further, the seismological institute in El Salvador recorded the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 while that of Nicaragua registered it at 5.2-magnitude.

“A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on July 20,” the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with the tremor also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua. No casualties or damage were reported in the three countries.

“The tremor hit at 8.53 p.m. (02.53 GMT) with its epicentre 8 km (five miles) southeast of Jalapa city, at a depth of 265.5 km,” according to the USGS.

Civil protection authorities of the three Central American countries reported no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Central America is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense tectonic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas and across the Pacific basin.