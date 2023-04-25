Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning

April 25, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:20 am IST

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude. ALSO READ Explained | How are earthquakes measured? The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said. The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's Meteorological Department added. ADVERTISEMENT Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics earthquake / Indonesia / natural disasters

