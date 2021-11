Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes northern Peru

Falling stones blocked several highways in the Amazonas and Cajamarca regions

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northern Peru early on Sunday, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble.

While the quake was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112km — which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties.

The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region.

It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru’s RPP radio.

Falling stones blocked several highways in the Amazonas and Cajamarca regions in Peru, and the tremor was felt nearly 800 km away in the capital of Lima, where some people rushed out of their homes in alarm.

A church in the Loja municipality in neighbouring Ecuador was also partly damaged.