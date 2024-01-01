Tsunami waves hit Japan after series of quakes

January 01, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - TOKYO

Following a string of strong earthquakes the north coast of central Japan, the first tsunami waves arrived, some over a meter high. The U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies had earlier recorded a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Waves as high as 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.

Japan chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called on residents to evacuate to a safe place following the earthquake and tsunami.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

The government was set to hold a news conference later in the day. Reports of damage were not immediately available.

A tsunami of about 3 metres high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

The area includes a nuclear plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator, said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.

Evacuations under way in Russia’s Sakhalin Island

Russia’s emergencies ministry said that parts of the western coast Sakhalin island, situated close to Japan on Russia’s Pacific seaboard, were under threat of tsunami, and that the local population was being evacuated, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP and AFP)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT