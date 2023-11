November 08, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea region in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 370 km (229.9 miles) southeast of Ambon, Indonesia and estimated at a depth of 146 km, EMSC added.

EMSC had initially reported it as magnitude 6.8.

