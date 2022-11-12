World

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region - USGS

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.


