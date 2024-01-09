Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud

January 09, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud on January 9, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56.5 miles), EMSC said.

