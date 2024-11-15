 />
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre said it was assessing for damage

Published - November 15, 2024 01:24 pm IST - Sydney

AFP
The USGS said the quake was 51 km deep and located 123.2 km from the closest town of Kokopo.

The USGS said the quake was 51 km deep and located 123.2 km from the closest town of Kokopo. | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes

“A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Papua New Guinea on Friday (November 15, 2024),” the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, striking off the country’s eastern coast.

The USGS said the quake was 51 km (31.6 miles) deep and located 123.2 km from the closest town of Kokopo.

The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre said it was assessing for damage. A hotel receptionist in Kokopo, Vernon Gash, told AFP the earthquake was "a bit intense" and lasted under a minute.

"We are used to it, it happens all the time," he said, adding there was no damage to the hotel. There were no tsunami warnings issued following the earthquake.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" — an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.

