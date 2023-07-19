Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Central America

July 19, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - SAN SALVADOR

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the Gulf of Fonseca on Tuesday, July 19, 2023 shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala.

Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline around the gulf on the Pacific coast.

The US Geological Survey reported the epicentre was 43 km south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 70 km.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

