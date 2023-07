July 19, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 06:24 am IST - SAN SALVADOR

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 km on Tuesday, July 18 evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No damages were immediately reported and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, El Salvador's Environment Ministry said.

More details are awaited.