Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes Peru’s southern coast

Authorities say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled the coast of southern Peru and was felt in the cities of Tacna, Moquegua and Arequipa, among others.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 61 miles (98 km) west of Camana in Arequipa province. It struck at 2-05 a.m. GMT on Monday evening local time and had a depth of 27 miles (44 km).

Peru’s Civil Defense Institute did not immediately report any damage or casualties.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which is home to a major stretch of the Andes and is on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire.

