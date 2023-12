December 30, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 39 k.m. (24.23 miles) the EMSC said.

EMSC earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, with a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

