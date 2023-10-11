ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes northwestern Afghanistan

October 11, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northwestern Afghanistan on October 11, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

 Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on October 7, the country’s national disaster authority said.

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rose to 2,000, a Taliban spokesman said.

In June 2022, a powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes. The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring about 1,500.

