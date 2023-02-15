ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

February 15, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - WELLINGTON

The earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

Reuters

Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.

Approximate epicentre | Source: Geonet

A Reuters witness felt a strong shaking that lasted several seconds in the capital of Wellington.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island this week leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and widespread damage.

