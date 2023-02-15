HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

The earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

February 15, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - WELLINGTON

Reuters
Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt a strong shaking that lasted several seconds in the capital of Wellington.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island this week leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and widespread damage.

Related Topics

New Zealand / earthquake / flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.