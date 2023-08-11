Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan: GFZ

August 11, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

This is a developing story.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT