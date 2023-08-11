Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan: GFZ

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.
This is a developing story.
August 11, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST
