Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico.

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers)

A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water.

More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

