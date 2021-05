02 May 2021 12:55 IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC added.

Advertising

Advertising