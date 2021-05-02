Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC added.
