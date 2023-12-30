Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Indonesia's Aceh province; no casualties reported

December 30, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Banda Aceh (Indonesia)

A strong and shallow undersea earthquake shook part of Indonesia's Aceh province on December 30, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake was centred 362 km (225 miles) east of Sinabang, a coastal town in Aceh province at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a Tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 6.3. Variations in early measurements of quakes are common.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and Tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a Tsunami that killed more than 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.