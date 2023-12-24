ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Chile's Bio-Bio - EMSC

December 24, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said

Reuters

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off of Chile's Bio-Bio region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.

Earlier last week, a strong overnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, authorities said, destroying homes, leaving residents out in a below-freezing winter night and killing 126 people in the nation’s deadliest quake in nine years.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck just before midnight on December 18, injuring more than 700 people, damaging roads and knocking out power and communication lines in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, officials and Chinese media reports said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

China / earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US