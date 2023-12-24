Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Chile's Bio-Bio - EMSC

December 24, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off of Chile's Bio-Bio region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.

Earlier last week, a strong overnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, authorities said, destroying homes, leaving residents out in a below-freezing winter night and killing 126 people in the nation’s deadliest quake in nine years.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck just before midnight on December 18, injuring more than 700 people, damaging roads and knocking out power and communication lines in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, officials and Chinese media reports said.