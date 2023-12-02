ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Bangladesh region

December 02, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Bangladesh region on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

Further details are awaited.

