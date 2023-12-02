Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Bangladesh region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Bangladesh region on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.
Further details are awaited.
December 02, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST
