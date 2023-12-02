HamberMenu
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Bangladesh region

December 02, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Reuters
The Google map showing the geographical area in around Bangladesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Bangladesh region on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

Further details are awaited.

