ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Halmahera Sea in Indonesia, German Research Centre for Geosciences reports

Published - October 21, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Halmahera Sea in Indonesia, according to German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)

Reuters

Photo: www.usgs.gov

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck the Halmahera Sea in Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US