Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Halmahera Sea in Indonesia, German Research Centre for Geosciences reports

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck the Halmahera Sea in Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.