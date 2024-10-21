Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Halmahera Sea in Indonesia, German Research Centre for Geosciences reports

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck the Halmahera Sea in Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
October 21, 2024
